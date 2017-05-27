An 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly hitting multiple parked vehicles and crashing into a dental office in south Edmonton Friday night.

Edmonton police told CTV News the man reversed out of a parking spot and hit one vehicle that then made contact with two other parked vehicles. After the man exited the parking lot, he allegedly went through a stop sign, hit a southbound vehicle spun around and crashed into the dental office at the Terwillegar Heights Shopping Centre around 9:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

The 18-year-old was charged with impaired and dangerous driving.