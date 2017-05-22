Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
18-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run in west Edmonton
Edmonton Police Service investigating a collision in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 1:36PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 22, 2017 4:41PM MDT
EPS is investigating a hit-and-run collision that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition in west Edmonton Monday afternoon.
The collision occurred in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue around noon.
The victim was treated and transported to the hospital by EMS, police said.
The 18-year-old's aunt, Beth Cork, identified the victim as Jade Belcourt. She told CTV News her nephew was targetted by the driver.
Edmonton police do not have anyone in custody at this time.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Dash cam footage captures two vehicles racing on Whitemud Drive 1
- Province encourages Albertans to submit ticks for research
- Two blind animals become best friends at central Alberta farm rescue group 1
- Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in custody after hit-and-run in downtown Edmonton
- 18-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run in west Edmonton
- Alberta woman frustrated with Alberta Fish & Wildlife after moose dies 1
- Risk of wildfires increases in northern Alberta over May long weekend 1
- Multiple roads in Central Edmonton to close for four nights for road paving
- Prime Minister remains firm on immigration facility move 1
- Court documents reveal custody battle before father, daughter found dead 1