EPS is investigating a hit-and-run collision that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition in west Edmonton Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue around noon.

The victim was treated and transported to the hospital by EMS, police said.

The 18-year-old's aunt, Beth Cork, identified the victim as Jade Belcourt. She told CTV News her nephew was targetted by the driver.

Edmonton police do not have anyone in custody at this time.