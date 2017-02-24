

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





2000 people are shaving off their hair today in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Make a Wish Foundation.

The Hair Massacure is an annual event that raises money to help kids with life-threatening illnesses and also collects donated hair to make wigs for kids who have lost their own.

“It’s just amazing to see how it’s grown over the years. Something that started because I was sick and people wanted to support me and kids like me and it’s grown into this and it’s just beautiful,” said Kali MacDonald, her family started the Hair Massacure when she was a patient at the Stollery.

The event started in 2003 with 48 participants, a number that seems small when compared to the 2000 that have gathered this year.

“The love in there and the cause behind it has just organically made this event grow so large,” said Krysti MacDonald, Kali’s sister.

The goal this year is to raise more than $1 million, the fundraiser has amassed over $11 million over the past 14 years.

Money raised is donated evenly to both the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and the Make a Wish Foundation Northern Alberta.

Members of both organizations were at the Ice Palace, showing participants how much they appreciate the support being given.

“This is really about making sure there is hope for kids that are dealing with some of life’s scariest moments,” said Martin Schuldhaus with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Honestly it means so much, it’s not just a wish just for the child it’s a wish for the entire family. It’s a time for the family to take some time away from medical treatments, from hospital visits, reconnect and spend some time as a family away from maybe all the negativity that they’re going through at the time,” said Sophia Birchall with the Make a Wish Foundation.

Among the participants are former Stollery patients like Jonathan Giovannoni, who is participating for his fifth year in a row.

“It’s amazing just being able to give back and seeing other kids enjoy from something as simple as a wish,” said Giovannoni while his hair was being shaved off of Kali MacDonald.

The event wraps up at 9 p.m. tonight at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace, the total amount raised for this year's event won't be known until April.