911 hang-up leads RCMP to a large marijuana bust in Athabasca
Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 1:14PM MDT
An accidental call placed by a 5-year-old lead RCMP to find the makings of a grow-op and a large quantity of marijuana in the Athabasca area.
RCMP showed up to the residence south of Athabasca on May 9 after the 911 hang-up and were approached by a 32-year-old woman.
She said her daughter had accidentally placed the call, but later admitted a physical altercation occurred between her and her 35-year-old common-law boyfriend.
The male’s 15-year-old son, 21-year-old friend and 5-year-old daughter were inside the residence. It was then searched for safety purposes and RCMP found 13.5 kg (29.73 lbs) of marijuana, several guns, and the makings of a grow operation.
The female was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to attend court on June 26. The male was not found and a warrant is out for his arrest for several outstanding charges.
