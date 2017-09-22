Years after the Alberta College of Pharmacists (ACP) first introduced a ban on offering rewards for prescription medications, which was struck down in court – the ban has been reinstated.

The ACP announced the Alberta Court of Appeal had overturned a Court of Queen’s Bench ruling dating back to April 2016. That decision prevented the ACP from enforcing the ban.

The ban was introduced in 2014 – it keeps pharmacies from offering loyalty programs, reward points, or incentives to customers on the condition they buy prescribed drugs, Schedule 2 drugs, or professional services from pharmacists.

The college had argued rewards programs could disrupt relationships between pharmacists and patients who need medication, and could put people at risk.

The ban went into effect immediately.