The founder of a local coffee company announced Thursday that one of three locations would shut down at the end of the month.

In a blog post, Transcend Coffee Founder Poul Mark said after two years, the Mercer location of the local coffee chain would be shutting down.

Mark said the coffee company partnered with the developer and owner of the Mercer Building, Kelly Pope, to open a café in the basement of the Mercer Building in October, 2014. The Mercer Building is located at the corner of 104 Street and 104 Avenue.

The post said both sides were aware that the location was a risk, as it was relatively remote and opened while the downtown arena was under construction.

Mark said Pope offered the company an “unprecedented” no-cost lease, along with funding all the needed improvements. Transcend provided equipment and management for the café.

It was hoped foot traffic would increase when Rogers Place opened in 2016, and business increased slightly, but foot traffic in the area wasn’t sustained: “While arena goers are keen to find venues to enjoy a drink and some food before a game, they had no interest in coffee.”

In addition, Mark said costs had gone up due to the opening of the arena, and it became difficult for patrons of the café and other businesses to afford parking.

“It is a very rare thing in business to establish a relationship between landlord and tenant like we have with Kelly Pope,” Mark said in the statement. “His willingness to put the interests of his tenants first makes taking risks like Transcend Mercer possible. Closing this great café down was a hard decision for both parties, but in the end, we both knew it was the best decision.”

Transcend Mercer will close at the end of the day February 26, 2017.

Meanwhile, Transcend Coffee is opening another location in Ritchie (95 Street and 76 Avenue) in March, 2017, and still has two other locations in Garneau (109 Street and 87 Avenue) and the original café and roastery on 98 Street and 62 Avenue.