Alberta Health Services is notifying families and staff at a daycare in Fort McMurray, over a possible exposure to tuberculosis.

AHS said the case is not a risk to the public, and there is also not an ongoing risk to children or staff at the daycare – only individuals contacted by AHS are considered to be at risk.

Officials are working to complete follow-up screening, a routine response to potential exposure to a case of active infectious TB.

AHS said the name of the daycare would not be released as anyone potentially impacted was being contacted directly.