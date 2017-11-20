Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
AHS contacting staff, families at Ft. McMurray daycare over possible TB exposure
The Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) bacteria is shown in a 2006 high magnification scanning electron micrograph (SEM) image. (CDC / Janice Carr)
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 3:54PM MST
Alberta Health Services is notifying families and staff at a daycare in Fort McMurray, over a possible exposure to tuberculosis.
AHS said the case is not a risk to the public, and there is also not an ongoing risk to children or staff at the daycare – only individuals contacted by AHS are considered to be at risk.
Officials are working to complete follow-up screening, a routine response to potential exposure to a case of active infectious TB.
AHS said the name of the daycare would not be released as anyone potentially impacted was being contacted directly.
