Officials with Alberta Health Services have issued a warning after a case of hepatitis A was confirmed in a food handler who was working at a Second Cup location, at 8902 149 Street, in Edmonton.

AHS said customers who had food or drinks from that specific location on December 17 and 18, between 3 and 10 p.m., could have been exposed to hepatitis A.

AHS Medical Officer of Health for the Edmonton Zone, Dr. Chris Sikora, said the risk to the public is low, but hepatitis A is a serious infection.

“As a precaution, anyone who consumed food or drink at this location is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms until February 6, 2017, and take advantage of getting immunized as a way to prevent illness,” Dr. Sikora’s statement said.

Officials said there is no ongoing risk of infection at the location, as it has been cleaned, inspected and approved safe by AHS Environmental Public Health inspectors.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus, and is spread through the ‘fecal-oral route’. It is usually contracted via direct contact with an infected person. However, the illness can be contracted indirectly by ingesting contaminated food or water.

If an infected person doesn’t properly wash their hands after using the washroom, the virus can be transmitted through food or drinks prepared by the infected person.

The illness can manifest within 15 to 50 days after exposure, but usually shows up within 28 to 30 days – individuals can be infectious one to two weeks before symptoms occur, until at least one week after the onset of the illness.

Symptoms may include: tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, followed by dark-coloured urine, light coloured stools and yellowing of eyes and skin several days later.

Some, especially young children, could contract hepatitis A without noticing symptoms, but they are still infectious.

AHS is advising anyone who develops symptoms between December 17, 2016 and February 6, 2017 are advised to contact Health Link at 811 right away.

Anyone who has had hepatitis A in the past, or who has been fully vaccinated is not at risk of infection. There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A, but it can be prevented through immunization.

AHS Public Health are offering drop-in immunization clinics for anyone potentially exposed, at the East Edmonton Health Centre (7910 112 Avenue) starting on December 22 between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., then on December 23, 28, 29 and 30 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions on this case is asked to call Health Link at 811.