Officials with Alberta Health Services have issued a blue-green algae bloom advisory for a lake west of Edmonton.

AHS said a blue green algae bloom had been identified in the lake, and residents and visitors to the lake are advised to take precautions, including:

Avoiding contact with algae blooms, and if contact is made, wash area with tap water as soon as possible

Not swim or wade (or allow pets to swim or wade) in areas where blue-green algae is visible

Not feed whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake to pets

Plus, residents and visitors are reminded to not drink or cook with untreated water taken directly from any recreational body of water, at any time – as boiling the water does not remove the toxins produced by the algae.

Individuals who come in contact with visible algae, or who ingest water containing algae, can experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, and vomiting and/or diarrhea. AHS said symptoms often appear within hours, and resolve within one to two days.