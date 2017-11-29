Air Canada will begin to offer daily non-stop flights from Edmonton to San Francisco on May 1, 2018.

Airline officials and Mayor Don Iveson said Edmonton’s entrepreneurial demographic growth warranted direct access to the Silicon Valley area.

“Our new flights will give the increasing start-up, tech and innovator businesses in Alberta's capital city direct access to California's Silicon Valley...” Air Canada Passenger Airlines President Benjamin Smith said.

“Edmonton and northern Alberta's new connectivity with San Francisco enhances our innovators and entrepreneurs' access to capital, networks and brainpower,” Iveson said.

The flights will depart Edmonton at 4:10 p.m. and return from the Bay Area at 11:50 a.m. They will be operated with Bombardier CRJ-705/900 jets offering 64 economy seats and 12 business class seats.