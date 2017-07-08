After Alberta received help from all over Canada during last year’s Fort McMurray wildfires, the province is sending firefighters to battle the current British Columbia wildfires.

Alberta’s 60 firefighters are joining another 200 coming from all across Canada to help the 1,800 firefighters battling 183 fires in British Columbia.

#AB sending 60 firefighters to help w/ #bcfire by Monday - Water bomber on its way too part of the national response @AlbertaWildfire #yeg pic.twitter.com/HwHR3PD5j0 — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) July 8, 2017

“We will always try and give any resources that we have available without leaving Alberta shorthanded in the event that we have to respond to a fire of our own.,” Wildfire Information Officer Melinda Paplawski said.

The Cariboo Regional District estimated 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

With files from Jeremy Thompson and CTVNews.ca