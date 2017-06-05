Alberta’s Justice Minister issued an apology Monday, following news that a sexual assault victim was jailed and shackled in court, and has launched an investigation into the case.

Back in 2016, a judge convicted Lance Blanchard of aggravated sexual assault, for an attack that happened in the apartment of the accused, located near downtown Edmonton, back in 2014.

Once the case went to trial, the victim, identified only as a 27-year-old Aboriginal woman, had been killed in an unrelated shooting.

“The facts of this case are disturbing and tragic,” Minister Kathleen Ganley said.

The judge’s decision raised a number of concerns over the treatment of the victim during the preliminary hearing. During those court proceedings, the victim was taken into custody over apparent concerns she wouldn’t show up to testify.

In court, she was shackled – after being taken to court in the same vehicle as the man accused in her assault. At one point, she was forced to stay in custody for longer, to allow the accused time to go to the dentist.

Ganley said a number of people should have questioned what was happening in this case.

“There are a number of actors within the system who I think probably should have seen this and said ‘This is wrong, what is happening now?’” Ganley said.

Ganley herself didn’t hear about the case until informed by the media.

On Monday, Ganley said she had hired Roberta Campbell, a long-time criminal lawyer from Manitoba to investigate, she said a special committee had been appointed to review the case and recommend policies to prevent something like this happening again. That report is due back in three months.

“I want Albertans to know that the way this young woman was treated was absolutely unacceptable,” Ganley said.

In addition, Ganley has taken other immediate steps – the victim was jailed under a specific section of the Criminal Code of Canada, designed to allow for the detention of witnesses who refuse to testify.

Effective immediately, any prosecutor looking to utilize that section must have approval from Alberta’s Chief Crown Prosecutor.

Mary Jane James, with the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton, said this case suggests a lack of respect for marginalized people in the justice system, pointing out the victim was living on the streets at the time.

“How many people does it take to fail one person, in this particular instance, many many people did,” James said.

The name of the victim is under a publication ban.

“To the young woman who tragically cannot be here to hear these words, I’m sorry,” Ganley said.

With files from Bill Fortier