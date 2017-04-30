

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - The Anaheim Ducks wrested some momentum back in their playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-3 win Sunday.

Edmonton still leads the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series two games to one.

Edmonton won twice at the Honda Center to kick off the matchup. The Ducks can even up the series doing the same at Rogers Place.

Jakob Silfverberg scored twice for Anaheim although his second of the game will irritate Oilers fans until Wednesday's Game 4.

Edmonton challenged it for being offside, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist with Anaheim also getting goals from Rickard Rakell, Chris Wagner and Ryan Kesler.