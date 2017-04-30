Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Anaheim Ducks get back into playoff series with 6-3 win over Edmonton Oilers
Anaheim Ducks centre Ryan Getzlaf score past Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot as Oilers defenceman Matthew Benning looks on during first period NHL hockey round two playoff action in Edmonton on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 8:05PM MDT
EDMONTON - The Anaheim Ducks wrested some momentum back in their playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-3 win Sunday.
Edmonton still leads the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series two games to one.
Edmonton won twice at the Honda Center to kick off the matchup. The Ducks can even up the series doing the same at Rogers Place.
Jakob Silfverberg scored twice for Anaheim although his second of the game will irritate Oilers fans until Wednesday's Game 4.
Edmonton challenged it for being offside, but the goal was allowed to stand.
Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist with Anaheim also getting goals from Rickard Rakell, Chris Wagner and Ryan Kesler.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Canadian Ranger found dead in Fort Chipewyan 1
- RCMP looking for man who allegedly assaulted eight-year-old girl
- Sleeping man unharmed after vehicle crashes through bedroom
- EPS homicide detectives investigating suspicious death
- Red Deer family escapes early morning fire at their home 1
- Edmonton MP calls safe injection sites ‘shooting galleries’ 1
- Man accused of stabbing father to death in Strathcona County 1
- Edmonton man charged in 2014 Grande Prairie homicide
- Oilers praise Talbot, expect energy boost from home fans 1
- Apartment fire sends two residents, firefighter to hospital 1