RCMP in northern Alberta said an investigation carried out in December has resulted in a number of charges laid against an Edmonton man.

Redwater RCMP said the Edmonton Police Service asked officers to check on a Sturgeon County home on December 14, 2016, to make sure a man was following court conditions on animal ownership.

Officers went to the home and could hear a number of dogs inside, barking and crying.

The owner of the home was under a number of court-imposed conditions not to own or possess animals. Officers reported large amounts of animal feces on the front and back porches of the home, but it appeared the male was not inside while police were on the scene.

RCMP contacted the Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) over the situation.

The next day, officers and ASPCA peace officers searched the home, and found nine pitbulls inside, in kennels – police reported a number of the dogs were visibly in distress, with injuries on their faces and legs, and some showing signs of malnourishment. A deceased dog was also found outside the home.

Edmonton Humane Society officials were brought in, and took the dogs to Edmonton. No other animals were found at the home.

RCMP said Thursday that Justin Lawrence Iverson, 30, of Edmonton, is facing five counts each of cruelty to animals, and causing injury to animals, and ten counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

The accused was served a court summons on January 9, and is scheduled to appear in a Fort Saskatchewan courtroom on February 16.