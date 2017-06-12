Hundreds of Alberta Fire Chiefs are in Red Deer to get the latest training and tools available. It’s also a chance for different departments to connect and work together better.

The delegates have the chance to learn about the latest technology in their field. “You know what, there’s always new and inventive ways to tackle old problems,” said Ponoka County Regional Fire Chief Dennis Jones.

He’s been coming to the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association (AFCA) Conferences for a few years and said the informal education a person can receive is invaluable.

“You’re going to learn more here in three days - or five days if you’re able to take the whole event in - than you will in a whole year,” Jones said.

But more than checking out new equipment or tools it’s an opportunity to reflect on past disasters.

“A lot of our discussions this week is going to be dealing with some of the outcomes of Fort McMurray,” explained AFCA President Peter Krich.

A report released last week cited communication breakdowns between the various levels of response during the Fort McMurray wildfires. Now, the Fire Chiefs at the conference are moving forward and using it as an opportunity to better their efforts.

“We're accepting the recommendations of the report in order to implement a better coordinated response, at all levels through multiple agencies across the province,” said Lac Ste. Anne County Fire Chief, and AFCA Board Member Randy Schroeder.

The 2016 AFCA Conference happened right after the fires, and emotions were still high. Krich says they’re now able to reflect on the past year and are working to find ways to better mental readiness in our first responders.

“It’s something that's been highlighted, and coming up a bit stronger on understanding occupational stress injuries, and how it affects first responders with PTSD. And Fort McMurray was a prime example; there was a lot of people affected by that.”

Krich says an Occupational Stress Injury committee has been formed, and also a new province-wide program is in the works to educate and provide solutions to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Until then, conferences like this one will continue to provide building blocks for men and women on the front lines.

“You can’t prepare them for everything. But you can give them some foundation skills and they can take those skills and adapt them to new situations,” said Jones.

The conference runs until Wednesday at the Sheraton Special Events Centre in Red Deer.