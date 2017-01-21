Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Anthony Henday Drive eastbound lanes between Manning Drive and 97 Street reopen following multiple collisions
Edmonton fire rescue, emergency services, and police investigating multiple collisions on the Anthony Henday Drive Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 11:22AM MST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 12:43PM MST
The Anthony Henday Drive's eastbound lanes between Manning Drive and 97 Street have reopened, while the westbound lanes remain closed as police attend multiple collisions in the area Saturday.
A fog advisory is in effect for the Edmonton area, and the Edmonton Police Service is asking citizens to activate their headlights and drive cautiously.
