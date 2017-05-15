

Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton





Two men are facing charges following the death of a man in a Cadotte Lake, Alta house fire.

Peace Regional RCMP arrived at the scene of the fire just before 5 a.m. on May 9, one man was found dead.

RCMP confirmed Monday that the deceased is Marvin Nahachick Jr, 31.

Ramsey Carifelle, 19, appeared in provincial court on Monday on several charges including manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

A warrant is out for the arrest of 24-year-old Dylan Moberley-Horseman for charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Moberley-Horseman, 24, is described as:

Aboriginal male

Black hair

Brown eyes

Height 193 cm (6’4”)

Weight 134 kg (249 lbs)

Police ask the public not to approach Moberley-Horseman. They also said a two thousand dollar cash reward might be offered if any information leads to his arrest.

RCMP ask anyone with information on Moberley-Horseman’s whereabouts is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).