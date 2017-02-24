Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Australian man charged with luring 13-year-old girl for sex
Stewart Shaw, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 9:21AM MST
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) alleges that a 22-year-old man from Australia travelled to Edmonton with the intent of having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met online.
Investigators say Jiashu Weng met the girl online in October 2016, regularly engaging in sexually explicit chats and photo sharing.
Edmonton police were tipped off by the girl's mother at the same time Weng arrived in Canada. Weng was arrested at a hotel room in Edmonton. Police believe Weng travelled to Edmonton with the intent of having sex with the teen.
With the assistance of the New South Wales Police Force, Weng's residence in a Sydney, Australia suburb was searched. A number of computers and electronic devices were seized.
Jiashu Weng has been charged with luring a child under 14-year-old, possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography.
Anybody with information about this investigation or any other child exploitation offence is asked to contact local police or visit cybertip.ca
