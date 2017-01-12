Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Autopsies completed on victims of double homicide
Erin Bezovie, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 9:17PM MST
The two men found dead in a vehicle in a Southeast Edmonton neighbourhood both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
On Wednesday afternoon, the two men were found in a running, white Dodge Ram truck with B.C. plates by a resident of the Charlesworth neighbourhood.
The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Navdeep Sidhu and 22-year-old Harman Mangat. Both are residents of British Columbia.
Investigators do not believe this was a random act, and these murders are connected to drug activity in Lower Mainland B.C.
Police are asking anyone with information about the deaths or suspects to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
