A day after a resident of a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood found two males deceased inside a vehicle, police said an autopsy had been scheduled.

On Wednesday, a resident of the Charlesworth neighbourhood in southeast Edmonton called police at about 1:25 p.m. after coming across a vehicle in the area of Charlesworth Drive and 39 Street SW with two males who appeared to be in distress inside.

Officers arrived to find two deceased males inside the vehicle.

Investigators spent several hours on the scene Wednesday afternoon and evening as they worked to secure the scene, grappling with cold temperatures and high winds – roads in the area were blocked off for some time.

On Thursday morning, police said the Edmonton Medical Examiner would conduct autopsies on the two individuals that day – it wasn’t clear when details would be released.