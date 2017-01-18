Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Autopsies scheduled in south side suspicious deaths
Police are investigating two suspicious deaths, after two people were found dead in this south side home on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Julia Parrish and Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:06AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:47AM MST
Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service are investigating two deaths that occurred Tuesday evening in the city’s southwest.
Officers responded to a residence in the area of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a deceased adult male and a deceased adult female at the scene.
EPS Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths as suspicious. They are asking the public for tips.
Police said later Wednesday morning that autopsies in this case were scheduled to take place that day.
More to come...
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Autopsies scheduled in south side suspicious deaths
- Local talent recognized in Red Deer Entertainment Awards 1
- RCMP investigating armed robbery at Sylvan Lake market 2
- WEM Marine Life welcomes two new animals
- Man robbed at gun point, shot after car chase collision in Gibbons: RCMP