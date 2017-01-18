

Julia Parrish and Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton





Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service are investigating two deaths that occurred Tuesday evening in the city’s southwest.

Officers responded to a residence in the area of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a deceased adult male and a deceased adult female at the scene.

EPS Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths as suspicious. They are asking the public for tips.

Police said later Wednesday morning that autopsies in this case were scheduled to take place that day.

More to come...