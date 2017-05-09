Alberta Health Services confirmed Tuesday that an adult open heart surgery patient had been confirmed to have a bacterial infection, after being exposed during surgery.

Back in December, 2016, AHS notified about 11,500 former open heart surgery patients over the possible risk of infection, due to potential exposure to Mycobacterium Chimaera through heater cooler units that are used in cardiac procedures.

In this case, AHS said the individual was diagnosed with infection connected to an open heart surgery procedure performed in Alberta.

The patient received one of the letters sent out by AHS, developed symptoms of infection and brought it up with their healthcare provider.

AHS said the patient had surgery about a year to 18 months before symptoms, and the symptoms continued for several months, officials said the patient received treatment but ultimately had to have more heart surgery.

This is the first such case of infection in Alberta, AHS said two cases have been identified in Quebec as well, but no others have been diagnosed in Canada.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centres for Disease Control in the U.S., and Health Canada, have reported a potential risk of infection stemming from certain heater cooler units, which are used to warm or cool blood during open heart surgery.

“At this time, we believe the risk to be between one in 100 and one in 1,000,” Dr. Mark Joffe said in a statement. “If you or a child in your care has undergone a cardiac procedure at Foothills Medical Centre after January 1, 2013, or at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute or Stollery Children’s Hospital after January 1, 2012, and you have concerns about worsening health, especially if you are experiencing ongoing symptoms of an infection, we encourage you to contact your cardiac healthcare provider or family physician to discuss further.”

The bacteria can’t be spread from person to person contact, and AHS said infections grow slowly and can take months or years to develop. Symptoms can include fever, unexplained, persistent and profuse night sweats, unintentional weight loss, muscle aches, fatigue, redness, heat or pus at the surgical incision site. AHS said symptoms can be subtle, but can progress over several weeks.

AHS said the situation is being monitored.