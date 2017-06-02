After a tornado alert was issued for areas near Three Hills, Alberta, and ended within half an hour Friday evening, reports indicated a tornado had touched down in the area.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, Environment Canada issued the alert for an area near Three Hills, Alberta.

The alert was lifted just over 20 minutes later.

Tornado WARNING ENDED for areas near Three Hills. — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) June 2, 2017

A short time later, images and videos of the tornado started popping up on social media.

Images shared on social media showed a barn with part of the roof torn off, and people in the area said it’s not believed anyone was hurt – and it appears the only property damage was to the barn, located just offof Highway 21.

Between three hills and hwy27 turn off where the tornado touched down Friday June 2nd 2017 @CTVdavidspence @calgarywxguy pic.twitter.com/VSPAO71oty — Shear WX (@ShearWx) June 2, 2017

Sunny skies now - but not too long a tornado allegedly came thru here, ripping roof off this farm, HWY 21 a few KMs north of Three hills. pic.twitter.com/6ku3vuO0cE — Taylor Oseen (@CTVTaylor) June 3, 2017

“We’ve seen cold funnel clouds that never touch the ground, this one, this one was pretty surreal,” Deborah Sept said in a phone interview from the Three Hills area.

“That was big, that was big. I don’t think I want to see any bigger.”