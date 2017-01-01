

Taylor Oseen, CTV Edmonton





It was a warm start to 2017 for hundreds of Edmontonians in need.

The Bissell Centre almost cancelled their traditional New Year's Day Boyle Street dinner. The economic downturn made it difficult to find a partner to cater and fund the event, but the community pulled together to provide the meals.

“We were a bit nervous whether or not this dinner would happen,” Bissell Centre spokesperson Darren Brennan said. “This is our biggest meal we put on every year. For us to put on 1,000 meals for over 600 people in our community is a huge team effort -- the biggest team effort for Bissell Centre and we're glad that it all comes together today.”

At the event, plates were piled high with turkey and all the perfect holiday fixings. For those at the plaza, the feast is more than just a free meal. Guests say the crowd is cheery, and they’re treated equally and with respect.

“A lot more welcoming, and a lot more smiles," Shania Steeves said.

Staff and volunteers started working at 6:00 a.m. to get dinner, desserts and decorations together. 120 volunteers lent a helping hand. Some were young, and others have spent decades helping make guests feel like they’re at home. Grant Lovig has been acting as the floor manager for over two decades. His job is to make people feel warm, safe, and comfortable.

“It’s important because it takes care of folks getting by with a lot less than the average person has," Lovig said. "We can't forget that. I know there's an outpouring at Christmas time but there's a need year round.”

This year, donors also pitched in 600 gift bags filled with toiletries, winter clothing items, and other necessities.