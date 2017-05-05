For a second time in 2017, officials behind the Full House Lottery are warning customers that their website had been impacted by a breach, and police were investigating.

In an email to customers, and a post on Facebook, the lottery said online customers may have been compromised, impacting online purchases made between February 23 and May 2, 2017.

As a result, officials advised customers to advise their issuing credit card institution – officials said customer names, billing addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and credit card details could have been compromised.

Back in late February, officials reached out to customers who bought tickets before February 22, saying their credit card information could have been compromised.

Officials said online transactions had been transferred to a new server that was operated by a different company.

The Edmonton Police Service had been notified of the breach.