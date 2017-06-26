Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Building knocked down following early morning fire
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 10:39AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 12:54PM MDT
Hours after firefighters were first called to a fire in an east Edmonton building, crews knocked much of the charred building down.
The call came in to firefighters over the fire on 101 Avenue and 73 Street, at about 5:20 a.m. Monday.
Residents living in the two storey mixed-use building were evacuated, and sheltered in an ETS bus.
Police blocked off 101 Avenue between 71 and 75 Street, in both directions to give crews room to work.
Before noon Monday, a track hoe was on the scene and had knocked the building down, while firefighters worked to put out hotspots.
Photos
A track hoe knocks down a portion of the front of a building, as crews battled a fire inside, on 101 Ave. and 73 St. Monday, June 26, 2017.
Crews on the scene of a fire on 101 Ave. and 73 St. on Monday, June 26, 2017.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Building knocked down following early morning fire 1
- Jury hears final arguments in Alberta triple-murder trial 1
- Three arrested and charged in connection to city’s 25th homicide of 2017
- West end apartment building evacuated due to fire
- RCMP officers rescue family of ducklings from sewer
- Police investigating collision involving car and cyclist on Gateway Blvd.
- Two new pieces installed on Capital Blvd., in time for Canada’s sesquicentennial 1
- ‘He was so cute. I feel so sad for his mom and dad’: neighbour of four-year-old boy killed in Mill Woods collision 1
- Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to three-year contract extension
- Bus drivers protest proposed changes to ETS 1