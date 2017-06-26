Hours after firefighters were first called to a fire in an east Edmonton building, crews knocked much of the charred building down.

The call came in to firefighters over the fire on 101 Avenue and 73 Street, at about 5:20 a.m. Monday.

Residents living in the two storey mixed-use building were evacuated, and sheltered in an ETS bus.

Police blocked off 101 Avenue between 71 and 75 Street, in both directions to give crews room to work.

Before noon Monday, a track hoe was on the scene and had knocked the building down, while firefighters worked to put out hotspots.