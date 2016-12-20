Edmonton police said Tuesday that the Edmonton Transit Service bus driver who was driving the bus that struck and killed a 13-year-old pedestrian in late November, has been charged.

Police said Judith Jackson, 62, of Edmonton had been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, under the Traffic Safety Act.

Back on Saturday, November 26, 2016, at about 7:40 p.m., officers were called to the collision involving a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle in the area of 137 Avenue and 40 Street.

Reports indicated a 13-year-old girl had been crossing 137 Avenue southbound on 40 Street in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by an ETS bus.

Investigators determined the girl was hit and dragged a short distance by the bus, as it made a left turn onto 137 Avenue from 40 Street.

At the time, it appeared the bus driver wasn’t aware a pedestrian had been struck, and the bus did not stop at the scene – the bus was tracked down at Coliseum Station hours later.

Paramedics called to the scene pronounced the pedestrian dead.

The teen was later identified by family as Mariama Sillah. CTV News learned she had been walking home after buying a sandwich from a nearby Subway when she was hit.

The City said the driver had not driven a bus since the collision, as is standard procedure.

“We respect this matter is now before the courts, and we will not speculate on the cause of the collision or outcome of the proceedings,” the statement said.

Officials said an internal investigation is ongoing, and it wasn’t clear if blind spots contributed to the collision. However, ETS has been looking at new technologies being piloted by other transit systems, and ETS safety programs and practices are under review.