The premier has called a byelection for a Calgary seat in the Alberta legislature for mid-December.

On December 14, voters in the Calgary Lougheed riding will head to the polls to choose a replacement for former MLA Dave Rodney.

Rodney resigned on November 1, to give new United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney a chance to win a seat. Kenney was acclaimed as the candidate for his party in that riding earlier in the week.

“I think there’s a lot to be said for moving ahead with it,” Premier Rachel Notley said Thursday. “There’s obviously people calling for it to happen sooner rather than later, and I don’t think there’s any reason not to move ahead in a reasonably expeditious way.”

Calgary doctor Phillip van der Merwe is the only candidate to run for the NDP in that riding, he’s expected to be acclaimed this weekend.

Nomination day has been set for November 26.

With files from The Canadian Press