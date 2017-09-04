Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Café Linnea switches to tip-based system
Published Monday, September 4, 2017 3:18PM MDT
A popular Edmonton restaurant is switching to a tip-based system after using a no-tipping policy.
Café Linnea announced the change on Facebook on August 22, after finding the former method unsustainable.
When Café Linnea had a no-tipping policy, menu prices were higher and servers received better wages.
Air Canada named Café Linnea — which serves French and Scandinavian cuisine — one the 30 best new restaurants across the country.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement