CTV News has compiled a list of events throughout Edmonton and the capital region – all to mark the 150th anniversary of confederation on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Activities and gatherings

Canada Day at City Hall – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free Canada Day activities at City Hall – starting with a ceremony in the City Room, followed by live music, dancing, crafts for kids, tours of City Hall, giveaways and more.

Celebrate Canada Day at the Alberta Legislature – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Alberta Legislature hosts a series of free events throughout the day, starting with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Aga Khan Council for Edmonton, and a celebration cake, all on the south grounds. Watch a citizenship ceremony at the south grounds bandshell at 10:30 a.m., or watch unique Alberta talent on two stages and tour the Legislature during the open house.

Outside Edmonton:

St. Albert

Major event starts with pancake breakfast at St. Albert Branch # Legion 271 (6 Tache Street) at 7 a.m., followed by activities at Riel and Rotary Parks – followed by a cncert at St. Albert Place presented by Servus Credit Union and Fireworks at Mission Park at 11 p.m.

Strathcona County

Canada Day festival starts with a pancake breakfast, followed by a variety of family-friendly activities and wrapping up with fireworks at 11 p.m.

Leduc

A variety of family-friendly events, including a concert at 5 p.m. at the Leduc Recreation Centre, a family carnival and a celebration, it all wraps up with fireworks at 11 p.m. at the Leduc Recreation Centre.

Spruce Grove

The massive celebration begins with a pancake breakfast, performances throughout the day at the community stage and food vendors, a concert in the evening with a fireworks finale at 11 p.m.

Stony Plain

Family-friendly celebration kicks off at Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – watch a citizenship ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Heritage Park Pavilion, and take in a variety of activities throughout the day.

Canada Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Regular Admission

It’s not just Canada’s 150th, it’s also the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s 58th birthday! Mark the occasion by visiting Canadian animals, having a cupcake and taking in the variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment throughout the zoo.

Canada Day at the Muttart Conservatory – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Regular Admission

Visit the Muttart Conservatory and take in music, entertainment treats and any number of wonders inside – plus, it’s the first chance we’ll get to visit the special 150th anniversary feature pyramid.

Dominion Day at Fort Edmonton Park – Daily, July 1, 2, and 3

To mark Dominion Day at Fort Edmonton Park, celebrations will kick off with the arrival of the celebratory brigade and parade taking place July 1, and the celebrations continue Sunday and Monday with more family-friendly events. (Free pancake breakfast Sunday, July 2, for attendees who buy tickets online).

Mill Woods Canada Day celebration – 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

At Mill Woods Park (on 66 Street and 23 Avenue) join in the free family activities such as hay rides, a petting zoo, carnival games, and live music. Children’s activities from 1 to 5:45 p.m., the main stage starts at 3 p.m.

Canada Day at the Art Gallery of Alberta – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free family-friendly activities at the gallery, and a chance to see some exciting exhibitions. Last admission will be at 4:30 p.m.

TELUS World of Science – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. – regular admission

A variety of activities are planned at the TELUS World of Science – such as art workshops, a scavenger hunt, a rocket launch and birthday cake.

Canada Day at the Kingsway Legion – 8 a.m. to midnight

Start the day off with a pancake breakfast at the Kingsway Legion (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 175, 14339 50 Street), followed by children’s games, birthday cake and a meat draw.

Alberta Gujarathi Association celebration – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Admission

Head to Rundle Park (2909 113 Avenue) for food, kids games and activities, music. Children under 3-years-old can attend for free, admission is $2 for AGA members, $5 for non-AGA members.

Skate at Terwillegar Arena – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dust off the skates you put away at the end of winter, and take a spin at Terwillegar Arena – admission is free.

Free admission to outdoor pools begins

For Canada 150, the City of Edmonton is waiving admission to Edmonton’s four outdoor pools starting on July 1, and for the rest of the 2017 season. Details online.

Canada Day Fireworks

River Valley – City of Edmonton – 11 p.m.

Organizers advise spectators to take in the fireworks at the Alberta Legislature Grounds, at Government House Park (off of Groat Road and River Valley Road), at Ezio Faraone Park, or at Re/Max Field (for those attending the Edmonton Prospects vs. Moose Jaw Express game) NOTE: Fireworks spectators not allowed to watch the show from Kinsmen Park.

Mill Woods Park – 11 p.m.

There will be a fireworks show to wrap up a day of family-friendly activities at Mill Woods Park (66 Street and 23 Avenue).

Parking bans and transit use on Canada Day

Parking bans – 7 p.m. to midnight

Jasper Avenue from 101 Street to 112 Street

107 Street from 99 Avenue to 102 Avenue

105 Street (east side only) from 102 Avenue and 104 Avenue

109 Street between 99 Avenue and 104 Avenue, and 82 Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive

104 Street from 81 Avenue to 83 Avenue

Whyte Avenue between 101 Street and 109 Street

Parking bans – all day

99 Avenue from 107 Street to 109 Street

Alberta Legislature Grounds on 107 Street south of 99 Avenue

All ETS Bus routes and LRT will operate on their normal Saturday schedules, and regular transit fares apply.

Added transit service from the following transit centres starting at about 8 p.m. to provide service before the fireworks:

West Edmonton Mall (Route 1)

Eaux Claires/Northgate (Route 9)

Mill Woods (Route 8)

Westmount (Route 5)

Southgate (Route 9)

Plus, there will be extra LRT service on the Capital Line starting at 6 p.m., with the last trains leaving Clareview and Century Park stations at 1:10 a.m. Metro Line trains will run every 15 minutes from NAIT to Health Sciences Station, and the city said some passengers may need to transfer trains to reach their destination.