Edmonton police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted for second degree murder, in the death of a Montreal woman on the north side in late August.

Police said Gregory Christopher Tessman, 49, can be arrested on a charge of second degree murder in the death of Valerie Maurice, 29.

Maurice was found dead by police, after officers were called to a suite in the area of 144 Avenue and 88A Street on Thursday, August 31.

An autopsy determined Maurice was strangled, and her death was officially deemed Edmonton's 34th homicide.

Investigators said Tessman is known to police, and lived in the suite where Maurice was found.

“He has a criminal background from several years ago,” EPS Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said Tuesday.

It’s believed before her death, Maurice went to Tessman’s home, around midnight on Tuesday, August 29.

Police said it’s believed Maurice travelled between Edmonton and Montreal.

As for Tessman, Clark said his last known whereabouts were in east Edmonton, in the Beverly area.

At last word, EPS said he may have travelled to Victoria, B.C. over the Labour Day long weekend, and could have still been there Tuesday. It’s also believed he has ties to the Camrose area. EPS said investigators had been in contact with police in both cities.

Clark said photos of Tessman that were released by police were taken Thursday, August 31, at a supermarket in the area near Tessman’s apartment building. In addition, Clark said Tessman doesn’t have his own vehicle, and relies on public transit, friends and family to get around.

Anyone with details on Tessman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).