Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Canadian Armed Forces member charged with child porn offences
Canadian Armed Forces member Steven Massy, 32, is facing a number of child pornography related charges.
Stewat Shaw, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 9:57AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 23, 2017 12:05PM MDT
A Wainwright-based member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with various child pornography related offences.
Following a joint investigation by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit and U.S. Homeland Security, 32-year-old Steven Massy has been charged with luring, making and distributing child pornography.
Massey was arrested on June 21 in Edmonton, with Military Police and Alberta Sheriffs assisting the ICE unit with the investigation. A search was made of his military residence with a number of computers and electronic devices seized.
The investigation followed initial child luring allegations by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations based out of Laredo, Texas in March 2017. ICE alleges that Massey attempted to meet up with a girl in Texas for sex.
Massey was released from custody on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Canadian Armed Forces member charged with child porn offences
- Three in custody after carjacking on the south side
- Oilers GM says Eberle trade tied to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl
- Police investigating suspicious death of man in north Edmonton 1
- One arrested and charged, after RCMP find drugs, weapons in Parkland County home
- Sears Canada secures creditor protection, to cut thousands of jobs, close dozens of stores 1
- Free admission to all Edmonton outdoor pools, starting July 1