

Stewat Shaw, CTV Edmonton





A Wainwright-based member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with various child pornography related offences.



Following a joint investigation by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit and U.S. Homeland Security, 32-year-old Steven Massy has been charged with luring, making and distributing child pornography.



Massey was arrested on June 21 in Edmonton, with Military Police and Alberta Sheriffs assisting the ICE unit with the investigation. A search was made of his military residence with a number of computers and electronic devices seized.



The investigation followed initial child luring allegations by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations based out of Laredo, Texas in March 2017. ICE alleges that Massey attempted to meet up with a girl in Texas for sex.



Massey was released from custody on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.