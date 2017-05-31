A two-day training seminar for police and their K9 partners wrapped up near Red Deer Wednesday. The dogs and their handlers got to take part in some 'paws-on' training.

A total of 24 teams from across Canada sniffed out some new skills near the Red Deer airport. It was all a part of the Canadian Police Canine Associations training seminar.

"We find better ways to advance our training so we can all learn and produce a better product out on the street," said Red Deer RCMP Corporal Dan Block.

Block was instrumental in bringing the seminar to Springbrook, where he and his police service dog Eve took in some training as well.

Whether they were working outdoors or inside, the refresher course helps officers work on things like bite development with their canine counterparts.

Red Deer RCMP Constable Peter Baxter explained that by training in this area, officers can effectively ensure their right hand pup is biting in the right places, and applying the proper amount of pressure.

"It's increased officer safety, increased public safety and it's reduced damage to the suspect or perpetrator," Baxter said.

But they also work with distractions which can range from garbage cans, the 'perp' petting the dog, adding large steps or obstacles and using sticks or noise makers.

However, the seminar is about more than training the canines. Officers there said it's an opportunity to share their skills and collaborate, as a technique that works for one dog may not work for another.

For Constable Ian Vernon of the Calgary Police Service, being at the seminar is about paying it forward. "I was a dog handler for 13 years and I learned so much coming to these conferences," he explained.

Vernon is now a retired K9 handler, but he comes to these conferences to volunteer. He spent the two days in the heavy bite suits, sweating, and getting dragged around – all for the betterment of Canada's police dog units.

"We catch real bad guys like that; find missing kids who have been gone for days like that. So it's crucial to be able to do what we do with the dogs," said Vernon.

That knowledge in turn helps newcomers like Lauren Croxford develop their skills. She's only been on the Edmonton Police Service K-9 unit since last fall.

"I think that's the biggest thing, is the amount you can learn from these sessions and not even just from instructors but the handlers themselves," she said.

Those at the conference say it can take a dog’s lifetime to get it completely proficient at each exercise, but the hard work is worth it.