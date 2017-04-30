One of the Canadian Rangers missing in the Fort Chipewyan area was found dead Sunday afternoon.

Chief Steve Courtoreille told CTV News that Walter Ladouceur was found dead "up river from where the boat was found."

RCMP are still searching for two other Canadian Rangers and another man as part of a recovery operation.

Brothers Walter Ladouceur and Andrew Ladouceur, and Keith Marten were members of the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group. The fourth hunter is Keanan Cardinal.

Keith Marten and Andrew Ladouceur were 15-year members of the patrol, and Walter Ladouceur joined in 2016.

“My heartfelt condolences and prayers are very much with the families and loved ones of those lost,” Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Russ Meades said. “Keith, Andrew, and Walter were outstanding Rangers and valuable community members. They served their community, and Canadians, with dedication, honour, and pride. The loss of their experiences and knowledge of the environment will be deeply missed within the community, the Patrol, and the Group.”

The Canadian Rangers and one more person left for a hunting trip Sunday night in a boat, which was later found in Rocher River north of Fort Chipewyan.

The RCMP have changed their search to a recovery operation, but family members still hold out hope that the four men are alive.

“It’s been a week. We believe in miracles and we haven’t given up hope,” Cardinal’s aunt, Donna Kaskamim, said at a vigil in Edmonton Sunday.

“Have hope that they’re still alive and they’re somewhere in the bush trying to survive,” Marten’s cousin, Randy Marten, said.

The Canadian Rangers were “highly experience outdoorsmen,” and they were on their own personal time.

“[Keith Marten] had a lot of survival skills,” Randy Marten said. “When I first found out, it was shocking. He’s one of those guys always hunting.”

The RCMP are leading the recovery operation, with the assistance of some Canadian Rangers and over 100 family members and friends.

With files from Angela Jung and The Canadian Press