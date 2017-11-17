Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Canadian Tire to sell toasters with likenesses of Gretzky, McDavid
In images released by Canadian Tire, Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid are seen with toasters that will be sold as part of their Give A Toast campaign. Supplied.
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 12:16PM MST
Canadian Tire has rolled out a line of customized toasters just in time for the holiday giving season, all in support of their in-house charity.
The toasters feature Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid and Jonathan Toews – their images are not only on the outside, but also toast the likenesses of those hockey greats onto bread.
Each appliance has its own unique name: The Great Toaster (for Wayne Gretzky), The Toaster of Tomorrow (for Connor McDavid), and the Toews-ter (for Jonathan Toews).
The products will be available online as part of Canadian Tire’s Give a Toast campaign in support of Jumpstart Charities – the website says they will be available starting November 20. They will retail for $24.99.
Canadian Tire said the charity has raised enough money to give more than 1.5 million disadvantaged kids access to sports since 2005, raising more than $175 million, mostly from retail.
