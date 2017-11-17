Canadian Tire has rolled out a line of customized toasters just in time for the holiday giving season, all in support of their in-house charity.

The toasters feature Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid and Jonathan Toews – their images are not only on the outside, but also toast the likenesses of those hockey greats onto bread.

Each appliance has its own unique name: The Great Toaster (for Wayne Gretzky), The Toaster of Tomorrow (for Connor McDavid), and the Toews-ter (for Jonathan Toews).

The products will be available online as part of Canadian Tire’s Give a Toast campaign in support of Jumpstart Charities – the website says they will be available starting November 20. They will retail for $24.99.

Canadian Tire said the charity has raised enough money to give more than 1.5 million disadvantaged kids access to sports since 2005, raising more than $175 million, mostly from retail.