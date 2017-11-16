The Alberta government has tabled legislation for their plan to handle cannabis sales once it is legalized in 2018.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley tabled the legislation Thursday.

The legislation includes a plan to control the online sale of marijuana, but will leave over-the-counter sales to private stores.

Details on how sales would work have not yet been determined.

Questions remain on how marijuana purchased online will be delivered, and if liquor stores will be allowed to sell it, as long as they have a barrier and separate entrance for customers buying cannabis.

The federal government has announced it will legalize recreational use of marijuana by July 1 – but provinces will be in charge of distributing and selling cannabis.

With files from The Canadian Press