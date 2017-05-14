Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Car crashes into MLA's office in Mill Woods
A vehicle drove into Christina Gray's office in Mill Woods Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 2:31PM MDT
A vehicle crashed into Edmonton-Mill Woods MLA Christina Gray’s office in South Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
Gray’s husband, Neal, told CTV News the office located in the area of 34 Avenue and 93 Street was empty at the time of the collision, and it received significant damage.
EPS said the female driver accidentally tapped the gas pedal instead of breaking, but there were no injuries.
