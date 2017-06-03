RCMP are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a house and both caught fire in Stony Plain early Saturday morning.

RCMP and firefighters responded to a residence in the area of Oatway Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. after a vehicle with three occupants struck the corner of the house and started a fire.

“Upon arrival on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed and the house was fully engulfed,” Stony Plain fire chief Trevor Mistal said. “The fuel tank ruptured causing gasoline all over the front lawn, quickly spread up the siding into the attic.”

The occupants of the vehicle – between the ages of 19 and 23 – suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

“The occupants were out of the vehicle. They were assisted getting out of the vehicle by a neighbour,” Mistal said. “They heard the collision and jumped to their aid. And the fire spread so quickly, it was a good thing they did.”

The family living in the home was away on a camping trip.

“Thank God I wasn’t home, or my kids weren’t home – we were all gone. And my mom and my husband,” Natasha Lefort said. “I know it’s my home but it can be replaced. I’m just more thankful my family wasn’t in there. I have young kids.”

The fire chief said the roof suffered the bulk of the damage.

“It was fully in the attic when we arrived and we managed to hold it up there,” Mistal said. “Very little damage to the basement and the main floor is actually pretty good.”

RCMP are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the collision.