Car hits light standard on Gateway Boulevard, driver taken to hospital
A vehicle hit a light standard in the area of Gateway Boulevard and 63 Avenue on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 4:31PM MDT
EPS Major Collision Unit is investigating after a vehicle collided against a light standard in south Edmonton Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the report of a collision in the area of Gateway Boulevard and 63 Avenue at approximately 3:10 p.m.
The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Gateway Boulevard northbound lanes and 63 Avenue westbound lanes are closed.
