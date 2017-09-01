The two accused in a fatal arson that left a five-month-old baby dead and his mother in hospital the previous week were scheduled to appear in court Friday – one appeared in court via CCTV in the morning, a lawyer representing the second accused appeared later.

Bronson Woycenko, 19, made his appearance via CCTV from the Remand Centre Friday morning. His appearance was brief because his lawyer does not yet have disclosure from the Crown.

Woycenko has been charged with second degree murder in the death of five-month old Hunter Brown.

His case was put over until September 29.

He also faces charges of arson, disregard for human life, and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Jessica Tammerand, 18, has also been charged in connection to this case, she’s facing charges of arson, disregard for human life, and mischief under $5,000.

Tammerand was also scheduled to appear in court Friday, but did not show up that morning. She had been released on bail.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, but a lawyer representing her appeared in court later in the day. Her case was also put over to September 29.

Early Tuesday, August 22, firefighters were called to the home on Armitage Crescent in southwest Edmonton just before 4 a.m., and police were called to the scene a short time later.

Eight people were in the home at the time, six managed to escape – but the remaining two, Hunter and his mother Angie Tang were trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the two and they were rushed to hospital. Hunter was pronounced dead a short time later, but his mother remained in hospital.

CTV News confirmed Friday that Tang had been released from hospital.

With files from David Ewasuk