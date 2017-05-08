The two facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler in late April are set to appear in court in the coming weeks, after their cases were put over Monday.

The two accused: Joey Crier, 26, and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Tasha Mack, are facing charges of second degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities of life and assault. Crier is also facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Charges stem from the death of Crier’s son, 19-month-old Anthony Raine, who was found dead outside of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road on April 21.

Police said the cause of death in this case was found to be head trauma, and the little boy was dead before he was left at the church.

Friends of the boy’s mother were also in court for the two separate court appearances; both appeared briefly on closed-circuit TV.

Mack is scheduled to appear in court May 29, while Crier is scheduled to appear in court June 5.

With files from The Canadian Press