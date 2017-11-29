

Tyson Fedor , CTV Edmonton





It was a daunting and lengthy trial but on Wednesday the crown along with defense lawyers for co-accused Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank gave their closing arguments.

As it was for much of the almost six-week trial, a packed courtroom heard the case put forward by the crown, that they believe both parties are guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus.

The Klaus family was shot to death in their Castor home along with the family dog, before the home was torched December 8th, 2013.

Both Klaus and Frank were arrested the following year and each charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Crown Prosecutor Douglas Taylor laid out the crown’s theory stating Klaus hired Frank to murder his family for a sum of money, after they believe Klaus felt he would be left out of the family farm, after forging cheques in his father’s name.

It’s something Klaus admitted on the stand when defending himself earlier in the trial. He told court he went to his parents about the news.

Taylor proceeded to add that Justice Eric Macklin should not consider second-degree murder or manslaughter against Klaus and Frank, when determining his verdict.

Allan Fay, Defense lawyer for Jason Klaus doesn’t believe that his relationship with his family was falling a part.

“There was no evidence introduced in this trial that Klaus’ relationship deteriorated with his family, leading to murder.” said Fay during his closing arguments.

Fay stood by his client stating that it wasn’t Klaus who pulled the trigger.

“His (Frank’s) testimony on the stand was a tapestry of lies woven by a man who is a constant liar.”

Tonii Roulston who represents Joshua Frank countered that by blaming Klaus for the murders.

“I think he fancies himself as a mastermind, but just not a very smart one.” said Roulston.

Macklin adjourned the trial announcing that his verdict will come Wednesday January 10th 2018 at 10a.m.