A storm in the Bashaw area Saturday night forced the evacuation of two summer villages and caused a four-vehicle collision, RCMP said.

Mounties asked residents and visitors at Rochon Sands, White Sands, and campers near Buffalo Lake to leave the lake and seek shelter.

There were no injuries reported during this part of the weather event, police said, but there was extensive property damage.

RCMP initially said a semi-truck carrying chemical rolled over in the area of Highway 53 and Highway 56, but after further investigating, police said extremely high winds caused calcium chloride to become airborne and reduce visibility. Around this time, a four-vehicle collision was reported. Minor injuries were suffered.

