For Lacombe native Chantele Broderson, winning the Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship was a dream come true.

“It was really awesome, it was my first nationals,” Broderson said.

The bonspiel was the biggest she’s ever been to. Broderson and her Alberta teammates took down team Ontario 5-3. The match came down to the final rock.

Broderson said, “It was probably the tenth end, we knew that we had to go in there. And stealing in the tenth end isn't always the easiest, but we managed to execute pretty much perfectly and pulled out the steal.”

The national title earned the third, and her teammates, a spot at the World Junior Curling Championships in South Korea.

It’s still surreal for Broderson.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet either and it probably won’t start sinking in until we’re on the plane to South Korea.”

She says the journey has been a whirlwind, but she’s ready for her first overseas trip, and the competition. “I'm most excited for playing against teams that we don't get to see very often. Like, I haven't really played against any of the teams that will be there.”

She admits even though there’s a bit of pressure being on a Canadian team, she’s not nervous. Just excited for another new experience, “I’m just going to go out there and curl like we can and I'm sure the team will hold our own out there for sure.”

Broderson’s team has some veterans on it. Their skip and coach have both been to the Worlds, and have given her a little bit of advice.

“It's a journey and we just need to take it as an experience and not too much pressure on ourselves and just enjoy it,” she said.

Broderson’s family will also be travelling with her. The championships take place from February 16 until the 24.