The Canadian Football League announced Monday that the 2018 Grey Cup game would be held in Edmonton, confirming what Edmonton Eskimos officials told CTV News the previous week.

The announcement was made at Commonwealth Stadium early Monday afternoon.

“Our league is proud to award the Grey Cup to a city known for great Canadian football, tremendous hospitality and incredible volunteers,” Jim Lawson, Chair of the CFL’s Board of Governors, said in a statement.

The event will take place eight years after the Grey Cup final was held in Edmonton, back in 2010.

“Our fans here in Edmonton and across Canada know this is a great place for the Grey Cup. When the city last hosted in 2010, the game sold out in a week,” Lawson said.

On Monday, the CFL said the Eskimos will allow fans who by Eskimos season tickets for the upcoming CFL season will be guaranteed the chance to by a seat for the Grey Cup game, before the general public.

The game will be played Sunday, November 25, 2018, with the Grey Cup festival taking place the week before.