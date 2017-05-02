Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges in deadly machete attack upgraded to second-degree murder
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6:17PM MDT
Charges laid against two men in connection to a violent machete attack in mid-April have officially been upgraded to second-degree murder.
Back on April 15, a 34-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack inside an apartment in the area of 173 Street at 69 Avenue.
When police arrived they found two males, covered in blood, stepping out of the elevator in that building. The two males were taken into custody for questioning and then eventually arrested.
Inside the suite, police found an injured man. Paramedics were called in and took the injured man to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
He was taken off life support on April 21, and he died the following day.
As a result of the initial incident, the two accused, identified as Trevor Auger, 36, and Jason Hope, 38, were facing 65 charges. On Tuesday, police confirmed the charges of attempted murder had been upgraded to second-degree murder.
Other charges include a number of assault-related charges, five counts of unlawful confinement, kidnapping, robbery, and a number of weapons offences.
