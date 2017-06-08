Officials with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced Thursday that a former RCMP officer was facing a number of charges.

ASIRT said Aaron Sayler was facing charges in connection to allegations of theft and fraud, committed by a member of the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove RCMP detachment.

According to ASIRT, the investigation into allegations laid against Sayler started in February, 2016, and that investigation led to four charges laid against him.

Meanwhile, Sayler resigned from the RCMP in 2016, and a separate investigation was started over other allegations from Sayler’s time as an RCMP officer.

On Thursday, ASIRT said Sayler was arrested and charged with three fraud-related charges, involving an application for financial RCMP relocation benefits.

Sayler is also facing a charge of criminal harassment and two counts of mischief, ASIRT said, which were connected to a woman’s home being vandalized, and vandalism to a vehicle owned by a second woman – both women had been involved in relationships with Sayler before.

Sayler has been released on conditions, and will appear in a Stony Plain courtroom on July 19.