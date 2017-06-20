Edmonton police said Tuesday that a former vice president at the Alberta Motor Association had been charged, after he turned himself in to police last week.

Police said Jim Gladden, 38, turned himself in to police Friday, June 16, 2017.

In the fall of 2016, police said they received a report of fraud from the AMA, after employees discovered a series of fraudulent invoices.

Investigators with EPS, with help from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and Alberta Justice Specialized Prosecutions, determined more than $8 million had allegedly been stolen between March 2011 and June 2016.

Gladden is the former vice president of information technology at the AMA.

He is facing charges of fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and five counts of use of a forged document.

A CTV News report aired back in August, 2016 stated the AMA had launched a lawsuit against Gladden, who had been fired the month before.

At the time, a judge had frozen the assets of Gladden, and his wife Dana – including their bank accounts, a home in southwest Edmonton (valued at $1.3 million), a house in Scottsdale, Arizona, a downtown office building (valued at more than $5 million) and a boat, and several luxury vehicles.

On Tuesday, the AMA released a short statement in response to the developments, saying: “We are pleased that an arrest has been made in the case of fraud that was perpetrated against AMA.”