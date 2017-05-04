Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid against man for harassing realtors, EPS say there could be more cases
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 10:58AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 7:12PM MDT
Edmonton police said a 31-year-old man was facing charges in connection to a number of incidents of harassment targeting realtors in the Edmonton-area.
Police said detectives started investigating in March, 2017, after a number of female realtors reported incidents of harassment to police. In each case, the realtors said they received calls from a male who posed as a customer, and arranged to view vacant properties.
Then, the suspect would harass them on the phone or in person, at times for sexual purposes. In one case, the subject was seen masturbating, and offered the complainant money for sexual contact.
Police said Danmar Louise Cagulada, 31, had been charged with criminal harassment, harassing phone calls, indecent acts and procuring on Wednesday, May 3.
EPS said the incidents date back to May 2012 and March 2017, but detectives believe there could be others who have not yet come forward.
Anyone with information on the accused, the incidents in question, or who believes they have also been harassed by Cagulada is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
