Edmonton police said a man was facing a number of charges in connection to a series of robberies, and it’s alleged he used a blood-filled syringe to threaten people in some cases.

Police said the investigation started in connection to two incidents that took place on December 27, 2016. Reports indicated a male suspect threatened a clerk at a gas station with a knife near 61 Street and 90 Avenue, before fleeing with cash and gas certificates.

Later that same evening, it was reported that the same male suspect produced a blood-filled syringe, and threatened to stab a taxi driver, and demanded cash – he had been picked up near a fast food restaurant at 50 Street and 101 Avenue.

The next day, evidence led investigators to a suspect matching his description, who allegedly threatened a clerk at a convenience store with a syringe and demanded cash. The store is located at 15 Avenue and Lakewood Road West.

The robberies continued on December 29, when it’s alleged he threatened another taxi driver with a syringe, before fleeing with cash in the area of 132 Avenue and Fort Road.

The suspect has also been charged in connection to a gas and dash incident at a gas station near 34 Street and 43 Avenue on January 4, 2017.

On Thursday, police said Trevor Sibbons, 33, was facing a total of ten charges: four counts each of robbery and possession of a weapon, and one count each of possession under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.